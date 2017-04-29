Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions in Super Over

RAJKOT, India — Mumbai Indians kept their nerve in the Super Over to defeat Gujarat Lions for their seventh win in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Earlier, Rising Pune Supergiant cruised to a 61-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli's men put in another miserable performance in the 10th edition of the tournament.

After seven defeats in 10 matches, Royal Challengers are now on the brink of missing the playoffs with only five points. Supergiant are at No. 4 with 10 points after their fifth victory in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians took their points tally to 14, but are second on inferior net run-rate to leaders Kolkata Knight Riders, who also have won seven games. Lions are fifth with three victories.

Mumbai scored 11-2 in this year's tournament's first Super Over, thanks to Kieron Pollard's six and a four off James Faulkner before the left-armer claimed Pollard and Jos Buttler off successive deliveries.

But medium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah kept his composure and allowed Lions' Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum a total of only six runs to earn Mumbai its seventh win in the tournament.

Mumbai seemed to have the regulation match under control as they needed 15 runs off the last 12 balls with five wickets in hand after Lions had posted 153-9.

Lions also lost their key bowler Andrew Tye, who hurt his left shoulder while fielding in the deep and had to leave the field in the 10th over after bowling only one over.

But Lions came back hard through Basil Thampi (3-29) and Irfan Pathan in the last two overs before Ravindra Jadeja ran out Krunal Pandya (29) off the last ball.

Faulkner had turned around the game for Lions on his 27th birthday when he had the wickets of top-scorer Parthiv Patel (70) and captain Rohit Sharma (5) in the 14th over.

For Lions, 18-year-old Ishan Kishan (48) top-scored after captain Suresh Raina won the toss and opted to bat first. Mumbai Indians had kept Lions in check at 110-7 by the 17th over before Tye (26) and Faulkner (21) lifted the total by smashing 43 runs in the last three overs.

Earlier, Kohli scored a struggling 55 off 48 balls and was the only batsman to cross the double-figure mark in Royal Challengers' scrappy reply of 96-9 after Supergiant had posted 157-3.

"We are pretty much not in the race for the playoffs, all we can do is enjoy the four remaining games," Kohli said.

Little-known New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson, playing in only his second IPL match, took 2-7 off four superb overs that included the key wicket of AB de Villiers (3).

Ferguson put the clamps on Royal Challengers' run chase through his short-length deliveries and had de Villiers caught at short cover. It was de Villiers' third successive single-digit score in the tournament.

Ferguson then had Stuart Binny caught at fine leg before Imran Tahir (3-18) grabbed three wickets in quick succession and reduced Royal Challengers to 82-8.

Kohli was the ninth batsman to go when he was deceived by Dan Christian's slower delivery and holed out at deep cover.

"It's hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this," Kohli said.

"We got to learn and move on from these kind of experiences. We lost the game rather than them winning it."