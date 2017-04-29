Nationals place Eaton on 10-day DL with left knee strain

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Adam Eaton on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee strain. Eaton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

"We're hopeful it's not as serious as it looked," said manager Dusty Baker on Saturday.

The 28-year-old stepped awkwardly on the bag when he beat out a throw to first in the ninth inning to load the bases in Friday night's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.

Eaton fell down and needed assistance leaving the field.

The centre fielder is hitting .297 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Eaton has reached base safely in 20 of 23 games since being acquired in an off-season trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Shortstop Trea Turner will leadoff for the Nationals, while Michael A. Taylor will replace Eaton in the field.