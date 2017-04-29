NewsAlert: Devils will pick first at 2017 NHL Draft after winning lottery

TORONTO — The New Jersey Devils will get to select first at the 2017 NHL Draft.

New Jersey earned the right to pick first after winning the Draft Lottery being held in Toronto on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Flyers will pick second while the Dallas Stars will select third.

The Vancouver Canucks will pick fifth while the expansion Vegas Golden Knights will pick sixth.

The Colorado Avalanche had the best chance of winning the No. 1 pick at 18 per cent. They will pick fourth.

The Canucks had the second-highest chance at 12.1 per cent, while the Golden Knights had a 10.3 per cent shot at No. 1.

The Winnipeg Jets were the only other Canadian team with a shot at the No. 1 pick at 2.7 per cent. They will get the 13th pick in the Draft.