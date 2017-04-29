QMJHL Roundup: Alain scores twice as Armada win playoff series against Islanders

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alexandre Alain scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the Charlottetown Islanders 5-2 on Saturday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series in five games.

Anthony Poulin and Alex Barre-Boulet added some insurance after Alain's winner early in the third period as the Armada took the best-of-seven series 4-1. Alexander Katerinakis also scored, while Samuel Montembeault made 31 saves for the win.

Matthew Grouchy and Adam Marsh supplied the offence for the Islanders. Mark Grametbauer stopped 14 shots for Charlottetown.

Daniel Sprong of the Islanders and Blainville-Boisbriand's Christian Wejse were both suspended for Game 5. Sprong sat after a blow to the head at the end of Game 4 while Wejse received his ban for aggressor.