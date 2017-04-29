Red Bull Arena introduces space for autistic kids
HARRISON, N.J. — The Red Bulls have announced plans for a permanent sensory-friendly space at their stadium for families impacted by autism.
Formerly executive offices, the space overlooking midfield is a calm area that is free from the crowds and the noise of Red Bull Arena during matches. Families can use it for free.
The team announced the new space on Saturday before the Red Bulls were set to host the Chicago Fire. It was Autism Awareness Night at the stadium.
"Families deserve to feel welcome and comfortable each time they step foot into Red Bull Arena, not just one night a year," Red Bulls GM Marc de Grandpre said in a statement released by the club. "We hope all sports teams and entertainment venues are inspired to take similar action to provide comfort for families with loved ones on the autism spectrum."