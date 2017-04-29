Red Sox ace Price throws simulated game; no date for return

BOSTON — Left-hander David Price got back on the Fenway Park mound on Saturday for a two-inning simulated game before the Red Sox took batting practice for their game against the Chicago Cubs.

Under the watchful eye of team President Dave Dombrowski, who was positioned on a step on the batting cage, manager John Farrell, pitching coach Carl Willis and other players, Price threw to Chris Young, Josh Rutledge and Chase d'Arnaud.

Price has been sidelined by a strained left elbow since early in spring training. There is no set timetable for the former AL Cy Young Award winner to return.

"It was a quality workday for him, accomplished what the plan was and that was for two simulated innings after he warmed up," Farrell said. "Good intensity. I know when he walked off he said he felt good."

Farrell said Price would throw a bullpen session Monday before likely getting back on the mound for another simulated game on Thursday.