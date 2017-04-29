Reynolds leads Rockies' comeback over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Mark Reynolds singled in the tying runs with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.

Colorado came back from a four-run deficit to upend Arizona, scoring three runs off Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney (1-2). Rodney walked two and threw two wild pitches in blowing his second consecutive save chance.

Carlos Estevez (3-0) got the win with one inning of scoreless relief and Greg Holland earned his 11th save for the Rockies, who have won the first two games of a three-game set with Arizona, the top two teams in the NL West.

Holland got help from a diving catch by former Diamondback Gerardo Parra of Chris Owings' sinking liner to left field. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt with a runner on second base to end the game.

Zack Greinke struck out nine in six innings, and three Arizona Diamondbacks homered as Arizona built a 6-2 lead.

Greinke (3-2) gave up three solo home runs and seven hits. He worked out of two jams, getting Tony Wolters to fly out in foul territory with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning and striking out Carlos Gonzalez with runners on first and second to preserve a three-run lead at the time.

The Rockies (16-9) moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Diamondbacks for first place in the division.

Jake Lamb hit a towering two-run home run to right- centre field measured at 481 feet, the longest home run in the majors this season according to MLB Statcast. Brandon Drury and Jeff Mathis hit solo home runs in the second off Rockies starter Tyler Anderson.

Yasmany Tomas doubled in two runs in the third inning to give the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead.

Trevor Story, Reynolds and Alexi Amarista hit solo home runs for the Rockies. Story has hit eight of his 33 career home runs against Arizona.

Anderson was charged with six runs and seven hits in five innings.

The Rockies rallied in the top of the seventh. Amarista came on as a pinch-hitter to start the inning and hit his first home run in 251 at-bats. That was the end for Greinke, and the Rockies went to work against Arizona's bullpen.

Charlie Blackmon scored on D.J. LeMahieu's double off J.J. Hoover, a run charged to reliever Andrew Chafin. After a walk, Hoover was removed for former Rockie Jorge De La Rosa, Colorado's all-time wins leader with 86.

De La Rosa got Gonzalez to fly out to deep right, and Reynolds bounced into a double play to end the inning.

STRIKEOUT HISTORY

With reliever Archie Bradley's strikeout of Wolters in the eighth, the Diamondbacks became the first National League club in history to record 11 or more strikeouts in six consecutive games. The only other major league team to do so was Cleveland in eight straight games from Sept. 16-23, 2014.

STOLEN BASE GOLD

Goldschmidt, with a stolen base in the first inning, has 25 consecutive stolen bases without a caught stealing, the longest active streak in the major leagues and the longest streak by big-league first baseman since data started being kept in 1974.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: 1B-OF Ian Desmond played in an extended spring training game on Saturday, moving closer to being activated from a broken left hand. Desmond has also gotten some looks in the outfield in his rehab and could be deployed there at times when he returns. "He's getting closer, closer than you think," manager Bud Black said, hinting that Desmond's right-handed bat could be of service against Sunday's left-hander for Arizona, Patrick Corbin.

Diamondbacks: RHP Shelby Miller, after second opinions and doing his own research, announced he will have Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. He is out for the season. ... Lamb returned to the lineup after dealing with illness and being unavailable Friday. ... OF Gregor Blanco played at Single-A Visalia on Friday night as he works his way back from an oblique injury.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (0-1) makes his second start of the season in the series finale against Arizona. He's coming off allowing eight earned runs in a loss to Washington on Tuesday.