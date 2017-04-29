Schick strikes again as Sampdoria draws 1-1 at Torino

TURIN, Italy — Patrik Schick scored another stunning goal as his Sampdoria side drew 1-1 at Torino on Saturday in Serie A.

Schick has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining from Sparta Prague in the off-season , with the Czech Republic forward emerging as one of Europe's hottest prospects and drawing attention from top clubs.

The 21-year-old Schick fired his side in front in the 12th minute with a magnificent strike into the top right corner from 20 yards (meters), giving Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart no chance and scoring for the third successive match.

Schick was replaced shortly after halftime after injuring his shoulder.

Sampdoria almost doubled its advantage moments later but Hart fingertipped Fabio Quagliarella's header over the bar.

Torino increased the pressure and got a deserved equalizer in the 78th. Sampdoria defender Vasco Regini failed to control Adem Ljajic's cross and Juan Manuel Iturbe scored his first goal for Torino since joining on loan from Roma in January.

The league's leading goalscorer, Andrea Belotti, almost got the winner for Torino in stoppage time but he headed over an open goal.