Senators' Clarke MacArthur forced to exit Game 2 against Rangers

Ottawa Senators winger Clarke MacArthur left Game 2 against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon and didn't return.

MacArthur took a hard hit from New York Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh late in the first period. He played two shifts in the second before exiting for good.

The 32-year-old had only just returned from nearly two years worth of concussion problems. He returned to the Senators lineup on April 4 after sitting out the previous 18 months.