Stoke, West Ham finish 0-0 in EPL

STOKE, England — Stoke and West Ham finished a scoreless draw in the English Premier League on Saturday and goalkeeper Jack Butland achieved his first clean sheet in his second game back.

Butland broke his ankle playing for England 13 months ago, and injury setbacks delayed his return until this month. His second game in Stoke's goal was attended by England coach Gareth Southgate.

Butland was relatively busy, and impressed with a leg save from Manuel Lanzini, West Ham's most creative player.