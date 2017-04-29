Story, Freeland help Rockies beat D-backs to move into 1st

PHOENIX — Trevor Story homered and rookie Kyle Freeland pitched six effective innings, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Friday night to move into first place in the NL West.

The Rockies (15-9) moved a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks (15-10) atop the division in the opener of the three-game series. Colorado also ended a three-game losing streak.

Freeland (3-1) gave up a run and six hits with two walks. He struck out two and lowered his earned run average to 2.93. Chris Rusin, Adam Ottavino and Greg Holland combined for three scoreless innings, with Holland earning his 10th save.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (2-1) struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, but allowed three runs and five hits with three walks.