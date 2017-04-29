Twins-Royals rained out, rescheduled as doubleheader July 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals has been rained out.

The teams were scheduled to play Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium. The game was postponed several hours before it was supposed to begin.

Minnesota and Kansas City will make up the game July 1 as part of a day-night split doubleheader, with the first game beginning at 1:15 p.m. and the second game at 7:35 p.m.

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes (3-1) and Royals right-hander Jason Hammel (0-2) had been scheduled to start Saturday. They will be pushed back a day and pitch Sunday.