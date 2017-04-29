Vardy boosts Leicester survival bid by sealing West Brom win

WEST BROMWICH, England — Jamie Vardy extended his hot scoring streak to ease champion Leicester's Premier League relegation fears with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich on Saturday.

With only its second away win of a dismal title defence , Leicester moved nine points clear of the bottom three with four matches remaining.

Vardy struck in the 43rd minute at the Hawthorns for his eighth goal in 12 matches since Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri as manager for the rest of the season.

While Vardy has hit form at just the right time, reaching 17 goals for the campaign, Albion is enduring a goal drought.