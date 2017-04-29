Vardy boosts Leicester survival bid by sealing West Brom win
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WEST BROMWICH, England — Jamie Vardy extended his hot scoring streak to ease champion Leicester's Premier League relegation fears with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich on Saturday.
With only its second away win of a dismal title
Vardy struck in the 43rd minute at the Hawthorns for his eighth goal in 12 matches since Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri as manager for the rest of the season.
While Vardy has hit form at just the right time, reaching 17 goals for the campaign, Albion is enduring a goal drought.
Tony Pulis' team has lost four in a row and failed to score in its last five games as it limps toward the end of the season in eighth place.