WHL Roundup: Adam Brooks, Pats down Hurricanes in Game 5 for 3-2 series lead

REGINA — Adam Brooks set up four goals, including Dawson Leedahl's go-ahead marker 6:25 into the third period, as the Regina Pats downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Regina leads the Eastern Conference final 3-2. Lethbridge hosts Game 6 Sunday with its season on the line.

Austin Wagner scored once and set up two more for the Pats while Sam Steel, Josh Mahura and Filip Ahl supplied the rest of the offence.

Josh Tarzwell, Ryan Vandervlis and Egor Babenko found the back of the net for the Hurricanes to make it a 3-3 game after two periods.

Tyler Brown made 29 saves for the win as Stuart Skinner stopped 26-of-30 shots in a losing cause.

Regina went 1 for 2 on the power play while Lethbridge scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 ROCKETS 3

KENT, Wash. — Alex True struck twice and Mathew Barzal had three assists as Seattle toppled Kelowna for a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference final.

Scott Eansor, Sami Moilanen and Ryan Gropp also scored for the Thunderbirds, who got a 37-save performance from Carl Stankowski.

Calvin Thurkauf, Nick Merkley and Dillon Dube scored for the Rockets. Michael Herringer turned away 19-of-24 shots in defeat.

Kelowna hosts Game 6 Sunday.