Brett Hickey's five goals power Toronto Rock past Buffalo Bandits 19-15

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brett Hickey struck five times as the Toronto Rock topped the Buffalo Bandits 19-15 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Latrell Harris, Tom Schreiber and Kieran McArdle had a hat trick apiece for the Rock (9-9), who clinched a post-season berth on Friday night with Rochester's 13-10 loss to Georgia. Reid Reinholdt had a pair of goals, while Damon Edwards, Dan Lintner and Jesse Gamble chipped in as well.

Nick Rose stopped 17-of-25 shots in net before giving way to Brandon Miller, who turned aside 26-of-33 shots to earn the win in relief.

Ryan Benesch had four goals and four assists to lead Buffalo (6-12), while Pat Saunders scored four times with one assist. Mitch Jones scored twice and added three assists, while Craig England added a pair of goals. Anthony Malcom, Matthew Bennett and Kevin Brownell all found the back of the net.

Anthony Cosmo made 47 saves for the Bandits.