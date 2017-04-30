Brewers' Shaw out of lineup with bruised hand

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw was out of the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup Sunday, one day after suffering a bruised right hand when hit by a pitch.

Manager Craig Counsell said Shaw's hand was "a little sore," but the injury was not serious. X-rays showed no broken bones in Shaw's hand, the manager said.

"He feels better than he did (Saturday)," Counsell said. "Nothing to be worried about. He's just taking another day."