Capsule preview of the Rockets-Spurs series
A
A
Share via Email
Capsule and prediction for the Western Conference semifinal series between San Antonio and Houston that begins Monday:
___
No. 2 SAN ANTONIO SPURS (61-21, 4-2) vs. No. 3 HOUSTON ROCKETS (55-27, 4-1)
Season series: Spurs, 3-1.
Story line: Houston goes from the spectacular Russell Westbrook to the sturdy Spurs in the first
Key Matchup: Kawhi Leonard vs. James Harden. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called Leonard the best player in the league right now and it certainly would've been hard to argue after San Antonio's 112-110 victory on March 6, when Leonard made the go-ahead 3-pointer and then blocked Harden's shot in one of the signature sequences of the NBA season. He spearheaded a defensive effort that limited Harden to 29.4
Prediction: Spurs in 7.
___
Compiled by AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball