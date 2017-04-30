Chelsea beats Everton to close in on Premier League title

LIVERPOOL, England — Pedro Rodriguez scored an eye-catching long-range goal as Chelsea closed in on the Premier League title by beating Everton 3-0 on Sunday.

Antonio Conte will be guaranteed the trophy in his first season in charge of Chelsea if the leaders win three of their last four games.

Everton's eight-match winning run at Goodison Park ended after Pedro broke through the home resistance in the 66th minute. Pedro collected the ball on the edge of the area, shifted it onto his left foot and fired a shot from 25 yards (meters) just under the crossbar.

Gary Cahill then bundled home in the 79th minute after goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg saved Eden Hazard's low freekick, and substitute Willian completed the victory seven minutes later.

Chelsea moved seven points ahead of Tottenham, which was hosting Arsenal later Sunday. Europa League-chasing Everton is seventh.

"This feels massive," Cahill told broadcaster Sky Sports. "We've done what we needed to do. You can see the celebrations at the end. We knew this was a massive game, one of the hardest we had.