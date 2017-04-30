Corey Small leads Vancouver Stealth past New England Black Wolves 17-16

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Corey Small scored his fourth goal of the night in overtime as the Vancouver Stealth edged the New England Black Wolves 17-16 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Rhys Duch had a hat trick with four assists for Vancouver (9-9) and Jordan Durston also had three goals. Logan Schuss and Joel McCready had a pair of goals apiece, while Peter McFetridge, Cory Conway and Brandon Clelland added singles. Tye Belanger made 66 saves for the win.

Kevin Crowley had five goals and two assists, Kevin Buchanan struck four times and added two assists for New England (8-10), while Shawn Evans had a goal and eight assists. Reilly O'Connor and Chad Culp both struck twice. Brett Manney and Kyle Buchanan also found the back of the net. Doug Jamieson stopped 29-of-41 shots, while Evan Kirk turned aside 13-of-18 shots.