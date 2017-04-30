Curtis Dickson leads Calgary Roughnecks past Saskatchewan Rush 14-7

CALGARY — Curtis Dickson had a hat trick and set up three other goals to power the Calgary Roughnecks past the Saskatchewan Rush 14-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Dane Dobbie had a pair of goals and four assists for Calgary (8-10), while Riley Loewen and Wesley Berg had two goals apiece. Jeff Shattler, Bob Snider, Tyler Digby, Holden Cattoni and Curtis Manning added singles. Frank Scigliano made 53 saves for the win.

Adam Jones scored three times for Saskatchewan (12-6), while Ben McIntosh, Mark Matthews, Dan Taylor and Curtis Knight chipped in as well. Aaron Bold stopped 15-of-20 shots in the first half. Tyler Carlson turned aside 17-of-26 shots in relief.