Dodgers scored 4 in the ninth to beat Phillies 6-5

LOS ANGELES — Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner hit consecutive homers off Hector Neris in the ninth, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a wild 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Los Angeles trailed 5-2 before the three straight homers. It was the first time the team had accomplished the feat since Aug. 18, 2012.

Austin Barnes then singled off Neris (0-1) with one out. Joely Rodriguez came in and got Andrew Toles to fly out, but Corey Seager singled and Adrian Gonzalez drilled a ball off third baseman Maikel Franco's glove for the winning hit.

Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

The Phillies wasted a strong outing by Zach Eflin, who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Toles' leadoff homer in the first got the lead for Los Angeles, but Brock Stassi connected for a three-run shot in the fourth against Brandon McCarthy. It was Stassi's second homer of the season.

McCarthy lasted five innings and was charged with four runs and eight hits.

Daniel Nava upped Philadelphia's lead to 4-1 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth that scored Odubel Herrera.

Philadelphia shortstop Freddy Galvis extended his hitting to 11 games with a sixth-inning single.

Bellinger, one of the majors' top prospects, hit his first career homer off Eflin in the seventh. His second homer in the ninth trimmed Philadelphia's lead to 5-4.

Phillies rookie Andrew Knapp also got his first career homer, going deep against Chris Hatcher in the eighth. Knapp finished with three hits.

WORTH NOTING

Turner extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 15 games with his pinch-hit homer in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Pete Mackanin said RHP Aaron Nola (lower back strain) would not pitch as scheduled on Monday against the Chicago Cubs. Nola threw on Friday and reported soreness and tightness. Mackanin said Nola will be re-evaluated and is day to day.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) threw three innings and 48 pitches in a simulated game. Hill is scheduled to throw again Thursday. ... LHP Grant Dayton (Intercostal strain) was activated. ... Manager Dave Roberts said he hopes to activate both Joc Pederson (groin) and Logan Forsythe (fractured toe) in time to play Friday at San Diego.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta makes his major league debut Sunday in the series finale. Pivetta started the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.