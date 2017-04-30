Dutch Cup: Vitesse wins first trophy in 125-year history

Vitesse Arnhem collected a major trophy for the first time in its 125-year existence by beating AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday.

Striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored twice in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory for a club which is owned by Russian businessman Alexander Chigirinsky.

Vitesse, which is sixth in the Dutch standings, has now qualified for the Europa League next season.