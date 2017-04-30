Ichiro Suzuki honoured with collage showing 1st 3,000 hits
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins paid tribute to Ichiro Suzuki by giving him a collage of photographs showing each of his first 3,000 hits.
"It's the most emotional I've ever seen him," Marlins president David Samson said. He said the collage is more than 8 feet wide and took months to assemble.
