Koe vs. Jacobs, Homan vs. Hasselborg in Champions Cup finals

CALGARY — The finals are set at the Champions Cup curling tournament.

Calgary's Kevin Koe will face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the men's title draw on Sunday.

On the women's side it'll be Ottawa's Rachel Homan against Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Homan has a chance for redemption after losing to Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones in last year's final.

Koe trailed Sweden's Niklas Edin in Saturday's semifinals, but scored three in the final end to come from behind for a 6-4 victory.

Jacobs toppled Toronto's John Epping 9-5 in the other semi. Epping held a 5-4 lead through five ends, but Jacobs responded with three in the sixth and a deuce in the seventh to knock off last year's runner up.

Homan cruised to a 5-0 victory against Switzerland's Alina Paetz while Hasselborg downed Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 7-2.