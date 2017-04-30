Levy beats Frittelli in playoff to win China Open

BEIJING — Alexander Levy of France beat Dylan Frittelli in a playoff Sunday to win the China Open.

The 2014 champion began the final round seven shots behind overnight leader Frittelli. Levy birdied the par-5 18th for 67 to get to 17-under 271 and force a playoff with the South African.

Frittelli sent his second shot on the last hole over the hospitality tent and had to settle for par in a closing 74 and a trip back up the 18th.

Levy found the fairway off the tee while Frittelli sent his drive into a bunker. But after the Frenchman ended in sand with his second, both men were left with birdie putts.