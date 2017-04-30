Myers' HR highlights big inning as Padres top Giants 12-4

SAN FRANCISCO — Wil Myers hit a three-run homer to cap San Diego's eight-run sixth inning and the Padres rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 12-4 on Saturday night.

Myers also singled off Chris Stratton (0-1) to start the big inning and had three hits for the game. San Diego scored 11 runs against the Giants' bullpen following five effective innings from starter Matt Cain.

Allen Cordoba added a three-run homer off Neil Ramirez in the seventh.

The Padres combined for six hits and two walks off Stratton and Ramirez in the sixth. It took the duo 46 pitches to end the inning.

Jhoulys Chacin (3-3) struck out six and gave up three runs, five hits and two walks in five innings.

Stratton was charged with five runs and four hits in 1/3 of an inning and Ramirez allowed six runs, three hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. Their collapse followed a solid effort from Cain, who has been dogged by injuries and hasn't pitched a full season since winning 16 games in 2012. He struck out seven and allowed a run and six hits without a walk to drop his ERA to 2.30.

Cain left with a 3-1 lead after Brandon Belt's two-run single highlighted San Francisco's three-run fifth.

The Padres have won 11 of 15 games against the Giants dating to last season.

San Francisco (9-16) fell behind San Diego (10-16) for the NL's worst record. The Giants are 39-58 since going into last year's All-Star break 24 games over .500 with the best record in the majors.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart threw his second bullpen Saturday since going on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. He'll likely go on a rehab assignment in the minors before the Padres reactivate him, manager Andy Green said.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury retroactive to April 26 after an MRI on Friday revealed a mild strain, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Clayton Richard (2-3, 4.45 ERA) is coming off his worst start, giving up six runs in 3 2/3 innings against Arizona on Tuesday. Giants LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 4.22) will make his second start since taking injured Madison Bumgarner's turn in the rotation. Blach gave up two runs and four hits in five innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

