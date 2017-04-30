OHL Roundup: Anthony Cirelli powers Otters past Attack 7-2; Erie wins series 6-2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Anthony Cirelli had a hat trick, including the eventual winner, as the Erie Otters routed the Owen Sound Attack 7-2 on Sunday to win their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

The Otters will face the Mississauga Steelheads for the J. Ross Robertson Cup, the OHL's championship, on Thursday in Erie, Pa.

Dylan Strome struck twice as Erie won the series 4-2, while Darren Raddysh and Warren Foegele also scored. Troy Timpano made 31 saves for the win.

Aidan Dudas and Petrus Palmu supplied the offence for Owen Sound, while Michael McNiven stopped 26 shots.