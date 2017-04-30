Oilers fans help sing U.S. national anthem after microphone failure

EDMONTON — The "Star-Spangled Banner" got a unique rendition on Sunday night at Rogers Place.

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel came out to sing the U.S. national anthem decked out in an Oilers jersey and guitar prior to Game 3 of Edmonton's Western Conference semifinal game against the Anaheim Ducks. But as he went to start the anthem, the microphone wouldn't work.

Kissel attempted twice to sing the anthem before throwing his hands in the air and encouraging the crowd to sing with him.

The gesture drew praise on social media as Kissel's name began trending on Twitter.

"Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers!," Kissel tweeted.