Omiya Ardija upsets J-League leader Urawa 1-0
TOKYO — Midfielder Akimi Barada scored in the second half on Sunday as last-placed Omiya Ardija upset J-League leader Urawa Reds 1-0 at home for its first win of the season.
Barada beat Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa with a right-footed shot from 18
In other matches, Mu Kanazaki and Gen Shoji scored as Kashima Antlers beat Sagan Tosu 2-1 to improve to 18 points, one behind Urawa after nine games.
Also, Crislan scored two goals and Naoki Sugai added another to lead Vegalta Sendai to a 3-0 win over Shimizu S-Pulse.
Kohei Tezuka scored as Kashiwa Reysol edged Albirex Niigata 1-0.
FC Tokyo beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 and Jubilo Iwata and Consadole Sapporo finished in a 2-2 draw.