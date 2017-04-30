Pakistan starts strongly in 2nd test vs West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Pakistan dominated the opening session of the second test on Sunday, reducing West Indies to 72-3 at lunch.

The tourists are chasing their first-ever test series win in the Caribbean and struck early at the Kensington Oval after West Indies chose to bat.

Kraigg Brathwaite (9) was caught behind off Mohammad Amir to make it 12-1 in the fifth over, followed by Shimron Hetmyer's dismissal in the next over for 13-2.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed took his second catch of West Indies' first innings when Shai Hope (5) fell to legspinner Yasir Shah.

But Kieran Powell (29 not out) and Roston Chase (23 not out) stabilized the innings in an undefeated partnership of 35 for the fourth wicket.