QMJHL Roundup: Sea Dogs rally to beat Sagueneens and advance to league final

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Bokondji Imama capped a three-goal third period with the winner as the Saint John Sea Dogs rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Sunday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal series in six games.

The Sea Dogs will face the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for the President Cup.

Thomas Chabot and Samuel Dove-McFalls also scored in the third for Saint John. Jakub Zboril had a goal and two assists with Joe Veleno and Julien Gauthier, on the power play, rounding out the attack.

Joey Ratelle led the Sagueneens with two goals and two assists, with Frederic Allard also striking twice. Dmitry Zhukenov had the other and Nicolas Roy tacked on three helpers.

Callum Booth made 16 saves for the win in net as Julio Billia stopped 28 shots in defeat.