Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club.

Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

The 29-year-old Kozma was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees. He made three starts at shortstop. Kozma was a first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007.

A first-round draft by St. Louis in 2007, Kozma is a career .221 hitter in 286 games. His first five big league seasons were with the Cardinals. Kozma spent 2016 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre in the Yankees' system.

