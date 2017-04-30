Rowe's shutout helps Galaxy extends Union's winless streak

CARSON, Calif. — Brian Rowe had two saves for his first shutout of the season and the Los Angeles Galaxy played Philadelphia to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night, extending the Union's winless streak to 16 games.

The Union (0-4-4) haven't won an MLS match, including a 3-1 loss to Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS Playoffs, since beating Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on August 27, 2016.

Los Angeles (2-5-1), which has the second-fewest (eight) goals for in the Western Conference and just one goal in its last four matches, missed on a trio of opportunities, but Rowe made one leaping and one diving stop — the latter on a long-distance blast by Haris Medunjanin in the 68th minute — to preserve the clean sheet.

Philadelphia's Andre Blake had his second shutout of the season, including three saves.