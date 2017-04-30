Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Ottawa 6 N.Y. Rangers 5 (2OT)

(Senators lead series 2-0)

Pittsburgh 6 Washington 2

(Penguins lead series 2-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 12 Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 6 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

Cleveland 4 Seattle 3

Oakland 2 Houston 1

Texas 6 L.A. Angels 3

Minnesota at Kansas City, postponed

National

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 3

Atlanta 11 Milwaukee 3

Pittsburgh 4 Miami 0

Colorado 7 Arizona 6

San Diego 12 San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati at St. Louis, postponed

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 7 Boston 4

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Montreal 1

Orlando City 2 Colorado 0

New York 2 Chicago 1

New York City FC 3 Columbus 2

Portland 2 FC Dallas 2

San Jose 1 Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Real Salt Lake 0

New England 3 Seattle 3

Philadelphia 0 Los Angeles 0

---

NLL

Vancouver 17 New England 16 (OT)

Toronto 19 Buffalo 15

Calgary 14 Saskatchewan 7

---

