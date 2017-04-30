Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Anaheim 6 Edmonton 3

(Oilers lead series 2-1)

Nashville 3 St. Louis 1 

(Predators lead series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Providence 2 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

(Providence wins series 3-2)

Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 2

(Hershey wins series 3-2)

Stockton 5 San Jose 3

(Series is tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Utah 104 L.A. Clippers 91

(Utah wins series 4-3)

Second Round

Boston 123 Washington 111

(Boston leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 4 (11 innings)

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 12 Seattle 4

Houston 7 Oakland 2

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2

National

Miami 10 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 23 N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 4

San Diego 5 San Francisco 2

Arizona 2 Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 3

Interleague

Boston 6 Chicago Cubs 2

---

MLS

D.C. United 3 Atlanta United FC 1

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

(Pittsburgh leads series 2-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

(San Diego leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

(Series is tied 0-0)

Houston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

(Series is tied 0-0)

---

MLB

American

Toronto (Estrada 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-1) at Boston (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-2) at Detroit (Norris 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 0-2) at Houston (McCullers 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1) at Kansas City (Vargas 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

National

Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-1), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 1-1) at Miami (Chen 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

---

