Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Anaheim 6 Edmonton 3
(Oilers lead series 2-1)
Nashville 3 St. Louis 1
(Predators lead series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Providence 2 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1
(Providence wins series 3-2)
Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 2
(Hershey wins series 3-2)
Stockton 5 San Jose 3
(Series is tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Utah 104 L.A. Clippers 91
(Utah wins series 4-3)
Second Round
Boston 123 Washington 111
(Boston leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American
Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 4 (11 innings)
Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 12 Seattle 4
Houston 7 Oakland 2
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2
National
Miami 10 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 23 N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 4
San Diego 5 San Francisco 2
Arizona 2 Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 3
Interleague
Boston 6 Chicago Cubs 2
---
MLS
D.C. United 3 Atlanta United FC 1
---