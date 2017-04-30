Toles leads Dodgers past Phillies for sweep
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer, Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched 5 1/3 solid innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday.
Chris Taylor also connected, helping Los Angeles complete the three-game series sweep. The Dodgers used three consecutive homers and Adrian Gonzalez's game-ending single to rally for a wild 6-5 win on Saturday night.
Ryu (1-4) earned his first victory of the season in his second consecutive strong start. The veteran left-hander struck out nine and allowed one run and three hits.