Sports

Toles leads Dodgers past Phillies for sweep

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES — Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer, Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched 5 1/3 solid innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday.

Chris Taylor also connected, helping Los Angeles complete the three-game series sweep. The Dodgers used three consecutive homers and Adrian Gonzalez's game-ending single to rally for a wild 6-5 win on Saturday night.

Ryu (1-4) earned his first victory of the season in his second consecutive strong start. The veteran left-hander struck out nine and allowed one run and three hits.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular