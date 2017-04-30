Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

ST. LOUIS — Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall doubled three times and singled, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.

Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.

Duvall, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler drove in runs in the three-run seventh to tie the game.

Devin Mesoraco singled sandwiched around walks to Tucker Barnhart and Billy Hamilton to load the bases against Rosenthal in the eighth. Votto followed with a single up the middle.

RAIN GO AWAY

The Cardinals have had three games postponed due to the rain so far, their most ever in the month of April. Saturday's contest with Cincinnati was called. No makeup date has been announced.

TWICE AS NICE

Duvall hit successive doubles in the third, sixth and seventh innings, doubling his doubles total for the season to six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He began the season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow in February.

Cardinals: INF Jhonny Peralta remains on the 10-day disabled list with an adverse reaction to medication taken for a respiratory infection.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (2-2, 5.09) will face Pittsburgh's RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.60) on Monday in the first of a four-game series. Garrett did not allow a run in the first two starts covering 12 innings.