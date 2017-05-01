Angels' Tyler Skaggs out 10-12 weeks with oblique strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs probably will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with a strained right oblique muscle.

The Angels announced the latest major injury for their pitching staff Monday.

Skaggs left his most recent start after five innings last Friday. He is 1-1 with a 3.99 ERA in five starts this season after missing nearly two years following Tommy John surgery.

Angels right-hander Garrett Richards has made only one start this season due to a biceps injury, while starters Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano are out for the year following Tommy John surgery.