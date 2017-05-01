Arielle Roy-Petitclerc, Philippe Maillet named U Sports BLG Award winners

CALGARY — Arielle Roy-Petitclerc of the Laval Rouge et Or and Philippe Maillet from the UNB Varsity Reds were named the U Sports BLG Award winners on Monday night.

The awards are given to Canadian university sport's female and male athletes of the year for the 2016-17 season.

There were eight total nominees including one female and one male from each of the four U Sports conferences.

Roy-Petitclerc, from St. Nicolas, Que., was the cornerstone of Laval's women's soccer team as the Rouge et Or won their second title in three years. She finished tied for first place in the RSEQ with 18 points in 14 games while being named to the U Sports championship all-star team at nationals.

Roy-Petitclerc joins Marylene Laplante as the only other female winner of the BLG Award from Laval.

Maillet had 23 goals and 32 assists to lead the nation in scoring this season for the Varsity Reds, who captured the University Cup on home ice. He had four goals and six assists at the men's hockey national championship and won tournament MVP honours.