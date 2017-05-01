Atletico's injuries could give Real Madrid an edge in semis

MADRID — Atletico Madrid might not be able to rely on its mighty defence when it makes another run for the Champions League title.

Atletico's back line has been depleted because of a series of injuries and coach Diego Simeone will have to improvise when his team takes on Real Madrid's powerful attack in Tuesday's first leg of their semifinal.

Simeone won't be able to count on key defensive players such as Jose Gimenez and Juanfran Torres for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and they may not even recover in time for the second leg at the Vicente Calderon next week.

Atletico is trying to get past Madrid after three straight defeats by its city rival in the European competition. It endured heart-breaking losses in the 2014 and 2016 finals, and also was eliminated by the crosstown opponent in the 2015 quarterfinals.

It was Simeone's stout defence that helped carry Atletico to those levels, and that solidity has continued this season. The team has the best record in the Spanish league, with only 25 goals conceded in 35 games.

But the coach will have to overcome the injuries if the back line is going to contain the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

"We will find the solutions for the game on Tuesday," Simeone said, trying to stay positive.

Gimenez was the latest player to go down with an injury, hurting a left leg muscle in the team's league win at Las Palmas over the weekend.

Gimenez is a central defender but was playing as a right back to replace Torres, who was out with a hamstring ailment. Torres' immediate substitute at right back is Sime Vrsaljko, but he has been sidelined because of a left knee injury and is not expected to be back in time for the first leg, even though he has already returned to training.

Without any right back available, Simeone could use his other central defender, Sefan Savic, to play in the position. That would mean adding youngster Lucas Hernandez to the middle of the defence to replace Savic, who has played as a right back with Montenegro's national team. That would break up the solid duo of Savic and Diego Godin, who have started most matches in central defence .

The coach may also improvise by playing midfielder such as Saul Niguez or Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion on the right side, where Madrid is expected to do most of its attacking with Ronaldo and left back Marcelo.

Ronaldo, who prepared for the entire season to be in his best physical condition at this point, scored a total of five goals in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich. Marcelo, Madrid's assist leader, scored the winner in the team's game against Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Atletico's defence struggled early this season when Simeone tried different formations in an attempt to make the team more attack-minded, but the changes led to more goals being conceded and a loss of valuable points early on in the Spanish league. The coach found the right balance again entering the decisive stretch, keeping the team unbeaten in 11 games and conceding only four goals in its last 12 matches in all competitions.

Atletico is virtually out of the title race in the Spanish league. It is fighting Sevilla for third place, but its focus is solely on eliminating Madrid and getting another shot at the European title that has eluded the club so far. Atletico also lost the final in 1974, to Bayern Munich.

