Blue Jays put RHP Sanchez back on DL with split fingernail

NEW YORK — The Toronto Blue Jays have put right-hander Aaron Sanchez back on the 10-day disabled list, this time because a split fingernail.

The Blue Jays made the move before Monday night's game at Yankee Stadium.

Sanchez came off the disabled list Sunday after a blister on his middle finger healed and he started against Tampa Bay. But he lasted just one inning before fingernail cracked and he was pulled.

While he was on the DL last month, Sanchez had a procedure to remove part of the troublesome fingernail.

Sanchez led the AL in ERA last season. He is 0-1 in three starts this year.