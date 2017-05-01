Sports

Boy who befriended Stephen Curry dies after cancer fight

In this July 13, 2016, photo, Daniel, left, and Bob Gavaghan pose for a photo with Brody Stephens at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Stephens, an 8-year-old Indiana boy who garnered friendships with his basketball and football heroes, has died after a years-long fight with leukemia. Brody Stephens' father told the Indianapolis Star that his son died Saturday, April 29, 2017, of a viral complication. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old Indiana boy who befriended his basketball and football heroes during a years-long fight with leukemia has died.

Brody Stephens' father tells the Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2nPK0S6 ) his son died Saturday of a viral complication.

Brody was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia as an infant. He fought it off, but cancer returned in 2015.

As he underwent hospitalizations and a bone marrow transplant, Brody was visited by his heroes, including Golden State's Stephen Curry and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, tight end Jack Doyle and coach Chuck Pagano.

Golden State flew Brody to California last month to serve as ball boy, attend the team's shoot-around and Coach Steve Kerr's pre-game press conference.

Brody's father, Jason Stephens, says his son was a "very special kid that inspired everyone that knew him."

