Canadiens sign Czech defenceman Jakub Jerabek to one-year contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed free-agent defenceman Jakub Jerabek to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old recorded 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 59 games with KHL club Vityaz Podolsk in 2016-17.

The native of Plzen, Czech Republic added a goal and an assist in four playoff games.

Jerabek played 308 career games with Plzen in the Czech Elite League between 2008 and 2016, registering 99 points (16 goals, 83 assists) and 230 penalty minutes.