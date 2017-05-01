Canadiens sign Czech defenceman Jakub Jerabek to one-year contract
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed free-agent defenceman Jakub Jerabek to a one-year contract.
The 25-year-old recorded 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 59 games with KHL club Vityaz Podolsk in 2016-17.
The native of Plzen, Czech Republic added a goal and an assist in four playoff games.
Jerabek played 308 career games with Plzen in the Czech Elite League between 2008 and 2016, registering 99 points (16 goals, 83 assists) and 230 penalty minutes.
On the international stage, the five-foot-11, 190-pound defenceman suited up for the Czech Republic at the 2009 under-18 world championship, the 2010 and 2011 world junior championships and the 2016 world championship.