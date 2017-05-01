Capsule preview of the Jazz-Warriors series

Story line: The rested Warriors, after a first-round sweep, face a Utah team that won the only series that went the distance in the first round. It's a clash of styles between Golden State, the highest-scoring team in the NBA at 115.9 points per game, and a Jazz squad that allowed the fewest points per game during the regular season (96.8).

Key Matchup: Andre Iguodala vs. Joe Johnson. The veterans begin the game on the benches but will probably be on the floor down the stretch. Johnson, who had a great series against the Clippers, will be one of keys if the Jazz are able to keep the tempo at the slower pace they want and need to have a chance.