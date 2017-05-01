Crusaders captain Whitelock banned for 2 games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks lock and Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock has been suspended for two matches after being found guilty of striking during a Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Whitelock was shown a yellow card in the 71st minute of the match at Bloemfontein for elbowing Cheetahs prop Charles Marais. The Crusaders won 48-21.

A SANZAAR judicial committee on Monday ruled that Whitelock's offence merited a red card and could have carried a four-match suspension. The penalty was reduced to two matches after his previous disciplinary record was taken into account.

Whitelock will miss Crusaders matches against the Bulls and Hurricanes.