Crusaders captain Whitelock banned for 2 games
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks lock and Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock has been suspended for two matches after being found guilty of striking during a Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs on Saturday.
Whitelock was shown a yellow card in the 71st minute of the match at Bloemfontein for elbowing Cheetahs prop Charles Marais. The Crusaders won 48-21.
Whitelock will miss Crusaders matches against the Bulls and Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, Sunwolves fullback Jamie-Jerry Taulagi has been banned for five weeks for a dangerous tackle on Chiefs winger Shaun Stevenson.