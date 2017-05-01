Dolphins exercise $9.3 million 5th-year option on OT James

DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have exercised a $9.3 million fifth-year option on offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James for 2018.

That will represent a big raise for James, whose base salary next season will be $1.6 million.

James started all 16 games at right tackle in 2016. He has started 39 games in his three-year career after entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2014.

The Dolphins announced the move Monday.

___