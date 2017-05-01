Jaguars agree to terms with 16 undrafted free agents, cut 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agents, including Georgia Tech linebacker P.J. Davis.
Davis finished his college career at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, where he returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 33-18 victory against Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl. The 5-foot-9, 232-pound Davis was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets and led the team in tackles twice.
The Jaguars also agreed to terms with Texas tight end Caleb Bluiett, Kentucky Wesleyan receiver Keelan Cole, Appalachian State
To make room on the roster, Jacksonville released tight end E.J. Bibbs, running back Bronson Hill, offensive lineman Colin Kelly, linebacker Raphael Kirby, linebacker Sean Porter, running back Daryl Richardson, tight end Gannon Sinclair, safety Elijah Shumate, offensive lineman Arturo Uzdavinis, offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and receiver Tony Washington.
