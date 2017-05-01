Machado homers, drives in 2 in Orioles' 5-2 win over Red Sox

BOSTON — Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Caleb Joseph added an RBI double for the Orioles, who beat Boston for the fourth time in six games this season.

In the teams' last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier.

Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning before being pulled after a run on three straight hits. He allowed two runs and five hits, walking four and striking out two.

Brad Brach got the final three outs for his fifth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-4) gave up two runs with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings, dropping his fourth consecutive start to match his total losses last season.

Machado hit a hanging slider on the inner half of the plate completely over the Green Monster seats, making it 2-0 in the sixth. The Orioles star was booed each time he came to the plate and loudly when he rounded the bases after his shot.

Bundy hit Mookie Betts near the left hip with a fastball, prompting more loud boos. Betts just headed slowly to first.

Machado also made solid grabs of two hard grounders, one starting a double play, and a diving stop of Chris Young's liner to end the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Buck Showalter said closer Zach Britton, on the disabled list with a strained left forearm, is expected to be activated on Tuesday. ... C Welington Castillo had a neck spasm that's been bothering him a few days, so Joseph started in his spot.

Red Sox: RHP Carson Smith, recovering from Tommy John surgery last May, is expected to throw off a mound Tuesday.

WHAT A MESS

In the eighth, Ramirez ran to second on his RBI single to left. The problem was Andrew Benintendi was standing there, too, unable to advance on the play.

Benintendi was tagged out.

In the top half, reliever Heath Hembree, third baseman Marco Hernandez and left fielder Benintendi each committed an error when Baltimore added three unearned runs.

GRAB THAT GLOVE

Red Sox manager John Farrell said he hopes DH Hanley Ramirez's right shoulder is healthy enough that he can play first in Boston's two interleague road series this month.

"I feel like we've got to pick a spot here," Farrell said. "And that's why getting everyone capable of defensive work, including Hanley, is important in that regard."

Ramirez's throwing shoulder had been bothering him.

TOUGH LUCK

Orioles LF Ryan Flaherty made a diving grab and CF Adam Jones a running catch — both on Pedroia.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Alec Asher (1-0, 2.16 ERA) is set to make his second start of the season Tuesday.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-2, 1.19) hopes to get better run support this time. Boston has just scored four total runs when he's been on the mound in five starts.

____