Mets place Syndergaard on 10-day DL with partial tear of lat

ATLANTA — The New York Mets have placed ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list after a MRI revealed a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

The Mets say there is no timetable for Syndergaard's return.

Syndergaard left his start Sunday against Washington in pain. He grimaced after throwing a pitch and grabbed his side under his right arm.

The development came only a couple days after he said he felt fine and refused a MRI.